Big E Fair Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

This year's Big E Fair is canceled amid coronavirus concerns, according to the Eastern States Exposition.

They say the decision was made "for the safety of fair goers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and the broader community."

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly. In fact, it was one of the hardest decisions we, as an organization, have had to make in modern times," the ESE said in a statement.

They said their staff has spent the last few months trying to figure out a way to hold the fair this fall, but it would not be the same.

"The Big E Fair is so much more than just a fair, it is tradition, it is celebration, it is the showcase of everything we are so proud of in New England. This is why our hearts are heavy as we bring you this news," the ESE said.

"This decision was difficult and complex but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year," the ESE continued.

The ESE released a video statement about their decision to cancel the fair which can be viewed here.

The 2021 fair will be held from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

The Big E was put on hold during World War I and for five years during World War II. They say they've made it through other difficult times and will make it through this.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the Zach Williams concert will be refunded in full. The Big E Box Office will contact ticket purchasers directly.

