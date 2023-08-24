Big E menu gets even bigger: New food items announced for 2023 fair

The Big E announces some big changes for dining options this year.

There have already been major announcements regarding music and performances for this year's event.

Now, fair organizers are touting 65 new food items that will be available for those in attendance, plus a few location changes for some vendors.

Today's announcement included the following new food options:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Big E Bakery : Maple Cream Puff

: Maple Cream Puff The Indian Restaurant : Mix Parathas (Sweet and savory crepes)

: Mix Parathas (Sweet and savory crepes) Harpoon Beer Hall : Classic, Southwest, Bacon BBQ, and New England Style Chopped Cheese

: Classic, Southwest, Bacon BBQ, and New England Style Chopped Cheese Veggie Patch : Buffalo cauliflower wings and Sweet chili cauliflower

: Buffalo cauliflower wings and Sweet chili cauliflower Las Kangris Food Truck: Pinchos con salsa BBQ (chicken kabob w/BBQ sauce (Puerto Rican Style w/garlic bread on top), Pork shoulder (Pernil) sandwich, Dessert 3 leches cake

Pinchos con salsa BBQ (chicken kabob w/BBQ sauce (Puerto Rican Style w/garlic bread on top), Pork shoulder (Pernil) sandwich, Dessert 3 leches cake Cinnamon Saloon : Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun

: Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun The Clam Box: Hofbrauhaus Venison Sausage w/spaetzle, Clam fritter doughnut, Fried spaetzle with cheese sauce

Hofbrauhaus Venison Sausage w/spaetzle, Clam fritter doughnut, Fried spaetzle with cheese sauce Angela’s Pizza: Mexican Street Corn Pizza

Mexican Street Corn Pizza Cannoli King: Cannoli, Cannoli Donut, Cannoli Cake Bomb & Lobster Tail

Cannoli, Cannoli Donut, Cannoli Cake Bomb & Lobster Tail Sassy’s Catering : Potato flights, sweet potato sushi

: Potato flights, sweet potato sushi Delucca’s : Deep fried meatballs on a stick, Italian breaded mozzarella smothered in sauce

: Deep fried meatballs on a stick, Italian breaded mozzarella smothered in sauce Villa of Lebanon : Baklava and honey balls

: Baklava and honey balls New England Craft Beer Pub : Thanksgiving nachos, charcuterie board

: Thanksgiving nachos, charcuterie board All American Craft Beer Pub : Polish bomb - Jalapeno cheddar kielbasa patty, pickled onion, dill slaw and horseradish sauce; Pickle flight

: Polish bomb - Jalapeno cheddar kielbasa patty, pickled onion, dill slaw and horseradish sauce; Pickle flight White Hut, Food Court: Hot dog poutine, Hamburg poutine, Disco Fries – Crispy French Fries Topped with Gravy, Hot Dogs, Famous Fried onions, and Topped with Cheese Curds

Hot dog poutine, Hamburg poutine, Disco Fries – Crispy French Fries Topped with Gravy, Hot Dogs, Famous Fried onions, and Topped with Cheese Curds Wurst Haus: Hot Brat, Chicago Red Hot Brat, Wurst Cheesy Bacon Brat, Golden Fried Potato Pancakes topped with Bacon, Sour Cream, Sautéed Onions; Loaded Porky Pretzel Bites, Salty Pretzel Bites Topped with Honey Mustard Glazed Pulled Pork, Apple Sauerkraut, Crispy Pork Rinds; Salty Pretzel Bites with beer cheese dipping cheese

Hot Brat, Chicago Red Hot Brat, Wurst Cheesy Bacon Brat, Golden Fried Potato Pancakes topped with Bacon, Sour Cream, Sautéed Onions; Loaded Porky Pretzel Bites, Salty Pretzel Bites Topped with Honey Mustard Glazed Pulled Pork, Apple Sauerkraut, Crispy Pork Rinds; Salty Pretzel Bites with beer cheese dipping cheese Chick-Fil-A: Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, seasonal milkshakes

Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, seasonal milkshakes Stella’s Milk & Cookies : Flavored muffins

: Flavored muffins Sam Adams Beer Garden: Island pizza

Island pizza Cha Feo : Hong Kong waffle

: Hong Kong waffle Craz-E Burger: S’mores between a donut

S’mores between a donut Emma’s Cookie Dough : White Chocolate cranberry & Bacon Berry Cookie Dough

: White Chocolate cranberry & Bacon Berry Cookie Dough Fluffy’s: Pickle donut

Pickle donut West Springfield Lions Club : Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

: Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich EB’s : Twister fries smothered in American cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits and sour cream.

: Twister fries smothered in American cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits and sour cream. Poppie’s: Pickle lemonade

Pickle lemonade Big Kahuna: Dorito Gyro, walking Greek Gyro

NBC Connecticut

In addition to bringing new food options, these vendors will also be in a new location at the Big E:

Bacon Bomb, moving to East Rd : Bacon wrapped burger w/BBQ sauce

moving to East Rd Bacon wrapped burger w/BBQ sauce Waffleicious , moving to Springfield Rd: Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings

, moving to Springfield Rd: Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings Dolly’s Honky Tonk , moving to Industrial Ave: Empanadas

, moving to Industrial Ave: Empanadas Top The Crust , moving to Food Court: Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, Caramel Apple Snicker Dessert Pizza, Milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream

, moving to Food Court: Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, Caramel Apple Snicker Dessert Pizza, Milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream Luann’s Bakery , moving to Front Porch: Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes

, moving to Front Porch: Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes Calabrese Market , moving to Front Porch: Popping Kettle Corn Live

, moving to Front Porch: Popping Kettle Corn Live Ferrindino Maple, moving to Springfield Rd: Ferrindino Maple Bacon Hot Dog, Maple Creemee Sundae, Maple Creemee Latte

The 2023 Big E fair takes place in West Springfield, Massachusetts from September 15 to October.