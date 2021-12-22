Big E Ranked Third Largest Fair in North America in 2021

This year's Big E was the third largest fair in North America based on attendance, according to Carnival Warehouse, a fair and carnival industry organization.

The Big E saw 1,498,774 people come through its gates during the 17-day event in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

It was only surpassed by the State Fair of Texas and the Arizona State Fair.

"Astoundingly, we beat Minnesota this year,” said Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy in a release. "The Minnesota State Fair is a benchmark in our industry and attracts visitors from all over the state and beyond. We have waited 105 years for this."

The Big E set four daily attendance records this year, including an all-time single-day attendance of 177,238 on the fair's final Saturday.

Carnival Warehouse says the move up the rankings for the Big E might have to do with the fact that some large events, such as the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo were not held in 2021.

Despite that, Big E organizers are challenging New Englanders to turn out for next year's exposition to keep their ranking.

The 2022 Big E takes place from September 16 to October 2.