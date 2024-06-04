Big E releases lineup for Court of Honor Stage

The Big E has released the lineup of shows coming to the Court of Honor Stage in September.
The Big E runs from Sept. 13 to 29 in West Springfield, Mass
All the shows are free with admission to the Big E and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The lineup
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Siamsa Tire
- The National Folk Theatre of Ireland
- Sept. 13-15, 2 p.m.
Let’s Sing Taylor
- The Ultimate Taylor Swift Tribute Band
- Sept. 13, 8 p.m.
Young Dubliners
- “The Foggy Dew”
- Sept. 14, 8 p.m.
Average White Band: A Funk Finale
- Farewell Tour
- Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Chubby Checker
- “The Twist”
- Sept. 16-17, 2 p.m.
Australian Bee Gees
- A Tribute to the Bee Gees
- Sept. 16-17, 8 p.m.
Debby Boone
- “You Light Up My Life”
- Sept. 18-19, 2 p.m.
Asia featuring John Payne
- “Heat of the Moment”
- Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
Paul Russell
- “Lil Boo Thang”
- Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
Fuel
- “Shimmer”
- Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone
- “I’m Into Something Good”
- Sept. 23-24, 2 p.m.
Wang Chung
- “Everybody Have Fun Tonight”
- Sept. 23-24, 8 p.m.
Femmes of Rock
- Rock Violinists
- Sept. 25-26, 2 p.m.
Slaughter
- “Fly to the Angels”
- Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
Great Southern
- Featuring Lee Roy Parnell
- Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
Andy Kim
- “Rock Me Gently”
- Sept. 27-29, 2 p.m.
Lisa Loeb
- “Stay (I Missed You)”
- Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
Matt Friend
- Comedian
- Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Hinder
- “Lips of an Angel”
- Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
For more information on the lineup of artists performing, visit TheBigE.com.