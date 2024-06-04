Big E releases lineup for Court of Honor Stage

The Big E has released the lineup of shows coming to the Court of Honor Stage in September.

The Big E runs from Sept. 13 to 29 in West Springfield, Mass

All the shows are free with admission to the Big E and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The lineup

Siamsa Tire

The National Folk Theatre of Ireland

Sept. 13-15, 2 p.m.

Let’s Sing Taylor

The Ultimate Taylor Swift Tribute Band

Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

Young Dubliners

“The Foggy Dew”

Sept. 14, 8 p.m.

Average White Band: A Funk Finale

Farewell Tour

Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Chubby Checker

“The Twist”

Sept. 16-17, 2 p.m.

Australian Bee Gees

A Tribute to the Bee Gees

Sept. 16-17, 8 p.m.

Debby Boone

“You Light Up My Life”

Sept. 18-19, 2 p.m.

Asia featuring John Payne

“Heat of the Moment”

Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Paul Russell

“Lil Boo Thang”

Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Fuel

“Shimmer”

Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

“I’m Into Something Good”

Sept. 23-24, 2 p.m.

Wang Chung

“Everybody Have Fun Tonight”

Sept. 23-24, 8 p.m.

Femmes of Rock

Rock Violinists

Sept. 25-26, 2 p.m.

Slaughter

“Fly to the Angels”

Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

Great Southern

Featuring Lee Roy Parnell

Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

Andy Kim

“Rock Me Gently”

Sept. 27-29, 2 p.m.

Lisa Loeb

“Stay (I Missed You)”

Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

Matt Friend

Comedian

Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

Hinder

“Lips of an Angel”

Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

For more information on the lineup of artists performing, visit TheBigE.com.