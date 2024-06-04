Music & Musicians

Big E releases lineup for Court of Honor Stage

The Big E has released the lineup of shows coming to the Court of Honor Stage in September.

The Big E runs from Sept. 13 to 29 in West Springfield, Mass

All the shows are free with admission to the Big E and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The lineup

Siamsa Tire

  • The National Folk Theatre of Ireland
  • Sept. 13-15, 2 p.m.

Let’s Sing Taylor

  • The Ultimate Taylor Swift Tribute Band
  • Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

Young Dubliners

  • “The Foggy Dew”
  • Sept. 14, 8 p.m.

Average White Band: A Funk Finale

  • Farewell Tour
  • Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Chubby Checker

  • “The Twist”
  • Sept. 16-17, 2 p.m.

Australian Bee Gees

  • A Tribute to the Bee Gees
  • Sept. 16-17, 8 p.m.

Debby Boone

  • “You Light Up My Life”
  • Sept. 18-19, 2 p.m.

Asia featuring John Payne

  • “Heat of the Moment”
  • Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Paul Russell

  • “Lil Boo Thang”
  • Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Fuel

  • “Shimmer”
  • Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

  • “I’m Into Something Good”
  • Sept. 23-24, 2 p.m.

Wang Chung

  • “Everybody Have Fun Tonight”
  • Sept. 23-24, 8 p.m.

Femmes of Rock

  • Rock Violinists
  • Sept. 25-26, 2 p.m.

Slaughter

  • “Fly to the Angels”
  • Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

Great Southern

  • Featuring Lee Roy Parnell
  • Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

Andy Kim

  • “Rock Me Gently”
  • Sept. 27-29, 2 p.m.

 Lisa Loeb

  • “Stay (I Missed You)”
  • Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

Matt Friend

  • Comedian
  • Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

Hinder

  • “Lips of an Angel”
  • Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

For more information on the lineup of artists performing, visit TheBigE.com.

