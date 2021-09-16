Masks Will Be Required Indoors at the Big E

Big E

The Big E is returning for the first time since 2019 and some new COVID-19 protocols are in place. They include requiring a mask inside buildings.

Days before the start of the fair, the board of health in West Springfield, Massachusetts voted to implement a mask mandate for the entire town. 

Face coverings are now required in all indoor public places as well as private places that are open to the public, regardless of vaccination status, for those over the age of 2.

Originally, the Big E had planned to require masks only at first aid stations and while guests were using shuttle services.

Some Enfield residents see mask-wearing as a fair concept. 

“I’m good with it. You know, it doesn’t make me not want to go,” Paul Kwiecienski said. “I’m not gonna be around, but it wouldn’t bother me having to wear a mask because I wear it wherever I go anyway.”

The Big E runs from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. Learn more about the safety protocols here.

