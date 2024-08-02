Big Lots closing more stores in Connecticut. Here's the list

Big Lots has announced it will be closing six additional stores in Connecticut.

This is on top of the three stores announced earlier this month.

According to the company's website, the newly announced stores include:

Big Lots, which operates 16 stores in Connecticut and more than 1,400 nationwide, announced the closures in the face of a 10% decline in net sales and a potential loan default, according to the retailer's quarterly report in June.

A default on the retailer's 2022 loan — a scenario Big Lots has concluded carries a "significant likelihood" — would raise "substantial doubt" about the company's ability to stay afloat.

Last month, the retailer announced it would be closing stores in Manchester, Milford, and Waterford.