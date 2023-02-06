mohegan sun

Big Time Rush Returns to the Stage With Concert at Mohegan Sun

This news will have you feeling nostalgic.

Kendal Schmidt, Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow of Big Time Rush visit SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 6, 2023, in New York City.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Pop music boyband Big Time Rush is performing at Mohegan Sun Arena this summer.

Fans can purchase tickets for the July 1 concert starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Following the band's release of their new single "Can't Get Enough," they'll be touring the country for their "Can't Get Enough Tour" starting June 22.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The group consists of four people: Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega.

The boyband is known for their musical sitcom TV series that aired on Nickelodeon starting in 2009.

For the full list of scheduled performances, click here.

This article tagged under:

mohegan sunMOHEGAN SUN ARENA
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us