Big Y Extends Price Freeze Program Until September 2

Big Y supermarkets announced it is extending and expanding its price freeze program until September 2.
The company first began freezing prices on a number of items starting on May 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially, the freeze included 10,000 items but has now expanding to 15,000 items, according to the company.
Items on the list include specific brands of:
- Chicken
- Butter
- Red and green seedless grapes
- Peanut butter
- Macaroni & cheese
- Breakfast cereal
- English muffins
- Cheese
- Strawberries
- Greek yogurt
- Pizza
- Orange juicde
- Spring water
- Meat franks
- Grape tomatoes
- Avocadoes
- Frozen beef patties
- Deli Salads
More information on specifically included products are available on Big Y's website here.