Big Y Extends Price Freeze Program Until September 2

Big Y supermarkets announced it is extending and expanding its price freeze program until September 2.

The company first began freezing prices on a number of items starting on May 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the freeze included 10,000 items but has now expanding to 15,000 items, according to the company.

Items on the list include specific brands of:

Chicken

Butter

Red and green seedless grapes

Peanut butter

Macaroni & cheese

Breakfast cereal

English muffins

Cheese

Strawberries

Greek yogurt

Pizza

Orange juicde

Spring water

Meat franks

Grape tomatoes

Avocadoes

Frozen beef patties

Deli Salads

More information on specifically included products are available on Big Y's website here.