big y

Big Y Extends Price Freeze Program Until September 2

BIG-Y-GENERIC
NBC Connecticut

Big Y supermarkets announced it is extending and expanding its price freeze program until September 2.

The company first began freezing prices on a number of items starting on May 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the freeze included 10,000 items but has now expanding to 15,000 items, according to the company.

Items on the list include specific brands of:

  • Chicken
  • Butter
  • Red and green seedless grapes
  • Peanut butter
  • Macaroni & cheese
  • Breakfast cereal
  • English muffins
  • Cheese
  • Strawberries
  • Greek yogurt
  • Pizza
  • Orange juicde
  • Spring water
  • Meat franks
  • Grape tomatoes
  • Avocadoes
  • Frozen beef patties
  • Deli Salads

More information on specifically included products are available on Big Y's website here.

This article tagged under:

big y
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us