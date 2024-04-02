Middletown

Big Y to begin hiring for positions at new Middletown grocery store

NBC Connecticut

Big Y is opening a new grocery store at 850 South Main St. in Middletown and the company will begin hiring later this month.

They are looking to fill more than 100 jobs between both part-time and full-time positions in the bakery, meat and seafood departments, the in-store kitchen and the deli. The company is also going to be hiring department managers, assistant department managers, cashiers and overnight stock clerks.

Those who are interested in being considered should apply at www.bigy.com/careers.

Big Y said employee benefits include paid holidays, paid time off, tuition assistance, scholarships, a 401(k) plan and a work/life care program.

The site will be open from April 22 through June 7.

Hours:

  • Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

