Big Y to Close for Two Days Over Easter to Give Employees a Break

Big Y will be closing all of its stores for two days over the Easter holiday to give employees a break, the company announced Tuesday.

All Big Y World Class Market stores, including Fresh Acres and the Table & Vine flagship store, will be closed Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13.

“We want to thank all of our retail heroes,” stated Charles D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y Foods, Inc. “We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them much-needed rest.”

The stores will be restocked and cleaned during the closing. Stores will reopen Tuesday, April 14, and remain open from 8 .m. to 8 p.m., with special shopping hours for seniors from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Grocery stores have been slammed with shoppers amid concerns about having essential supplies during the coronavirus crisis. Big Y previously announced it would give hourly employees a raise due to the pandemic.