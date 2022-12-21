West Hartford

Bike Group Pushes for Safety on West Hartford Streets After Deadly Hit-and-Run

By Michael Fuller

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway in West Hartford after a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, a local biking group staged a protest to let their voices be heard about safety on the streets.

Police said the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane. Investigators believe the vehicle that fled the scene was possibly a white sedan.

The Bike West Hartford Organization gathered at the intersection where the collision happened to demand safe streets for all.

"There seems to be a culture where people just don’t care, they’re driving their car at any speed they want to drive," said Ethan Frankel, of West Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Continuing Coverage

West Hartford 16 hours ago

Pedestrian Dead After West Hartford Hit-and-Run

West Hartford Dec 17

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck in West Hartford Center

Frankel joined the group of concerned citizens.

"Everybody just needs to slow down and calm down obviously driving their cars," Frankel added.

The gathering was in response to the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian. The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

"When I saw that on Facebook, I thought no this can’t be possible. We just had someone nearly killed in the center of town. How could someone possibly have been killed tonight in West Hartford?" Frankel added.

This comes on the heels of another pedestrian crash that happened on Saturday afternoon. In that incident, a pedestrian was seriously hurt after getting hit by a vehicle in West Hartford Center.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us