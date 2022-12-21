Bike Group Pushes for Safety on West Hartford Streets After Deadly Hit-and-Run

An investigation is underway in West Hartford after a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, a local biking group staged a protest to let their voices be heard about safety on the streets.

Police said the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane. Investigators believe the vehicle that fled the scene was possibly a white sedan.

The Bike West Hartford Organization gathered at the intersection where the collision happened to demand safe streets for all.

"There seems to be a culture where people just don’t care, they’re driving their car at any speed they want to drive," said Ethan Frankel, of West Hartford.

Frankel joined the group of concerned citizens.

"Everybody just needs to slow down and calm down obviously driving their cars," Frankel added.

The gathering was in response to the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian. The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

"When I saw that on Facebook, I thought no this can’t be possible. We just had someone nearly killed in the center of town. How could someone possibly have been killed tonight in West Hartford?" Frankel added.

This comes on the heels of another pedestrian crash that happened on Saturday afternoon. In that incident, a pedestrian was seriously hurt after getting hit by a vehicle in West Hartford Center.