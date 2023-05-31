Bill Aims to Help Former Stone Academy Students

There's a new effort to help former students of Stone Academy. Hundreds were left in limbo after their school suddenly shut down.

Now, state lawmakers are taking action to help them out.

“I'm extremely frustrated. We're still left in a dark with a lot of unanswered questions,” said Symia Lyles, former Stone Academy student.

There are lots of frustrations for students of Stone Academy after its three campuses in the state suddenly shut down in February.

“They really got the rug pulled out from underneath them. They were not treated fairly. And I think it's incumbent upon us to try to help them it's the right thing to do,” said Sen. Derek Slap (D–West Hartford).

A new state bill includes several measures to help the students, many of whom are studying to be practical nurses.

Students who had not yet graduated would be reimbursed for courses the Department of Public Health determines to be invalid because of substandard educational quality.

Also, recent graduates would receive up to $1,000 for the cost of additional clinical classes.

“I think it’s good for the students. It’s good for nursing. It’s good for the state. And hopefully we bring Stone Academy to where they need to be and responsibly repay what is being extended,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly (R–Minority Leader).

Under the bill, Stone Academy could be forced to pick up the tab for the proposals.

“It's a good start for us, and we are thankful for it,” said Lyles.

But students like Lyles, think they need more help especially when it comes to if the coursework they’ve already done will be counted and what the path forward looks like.

“We would like to pick back up where we started at and continue on so that we can be able to do what we came in and to do we want to assist and help the community,” said Lyles.

An attorney for Stone Academy tells NBC Connecticut they have concerns with the bill including that some of the benefits could come with strings attached for the students.

Proponents of this bill are expecting large support for it. And they’re optimistic it can pass before the end the session.