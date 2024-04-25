Bill would make April 26 ‘Tuskegee Airmen Day' to honor first Black military pilots

Unsung heroes who fought in World War II could soon be honored with their own special day in the state of Connecticut.

If a bipartisan bill passes, April 26 would be named Tuskegee Airmen Day in Connecticut.

The Tuskegee Airmen served in World War II as the first Black military airmen.

The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Tammy Exum and Rep. Tami Zawistowski, would honor the airmen annually, and promote education to keep the memories of the airmen alive.

“Like Black men in every war since the American Revolution, America called on them when she needed them, but then wrote them out of history,” said Patricia Wilson during a ceremony at the State Capitol Thursday morning.

Wilson’s father was one of the airmen. She said they didn’t receive the recognition they deserved when they got home from serving.

“My father told me an interesting story of everybody coming home, and some of the white folks were getting off the boat and there was a ticker tape parade, and they were getting off on the other side of the boat [with] ... none of the excitement, none of the balloons,” she said.

Now, through this bill and an exhibit at the New England Air Museum, they are being recognized.

“The Tuskegee Airmen shattered racial barriers while fighting two wars. One alongside our allies during WWII, and another against abject racism and discrimination,” said Stephanie Abrams, president and CEO of the New England Air Museum. “As the late Earl Exum often said, never forget. We stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Abrams said the exhibit was unveiled last year and starts with a video of their story, and details the struggles they endured during and after the war, including their difficulty in getting jobs as airline pilots after serving.

Both the bill and the exhibit aim not only to honor the airmen but also to educate people about them for years to come.

“All of the Tuskegee Airmen I’ve known have always said, we just did our job. This is nothing to be applauded, but they were to be applauded,” said Wilson. “I’m glad that others are recognizing the work that they did to make this country great.”

So far, the bill has passed the House and has to pass the Senate.