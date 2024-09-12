Billie Jean King speaks to senior residents in Darien

Legendary tennis great and activist Billie Jean King made a stop in Connecticut today.

More than 50 years ago, the U.S. Open became the first tennis tournament to give equal prize money to men and women, and Billie Jean King was at the forefront of that change.

Her advocacy has a continuous and lasting impact on many.

"She means a lot to all of us women in general,” said Louise McGill, a resident at Atria Senior Living in Darien.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"I’ve played tennis for years, skied, and now at 94 I do a lot of walking,” said Nancy Cammann, another resident of Atria Senior Living in Darien.

"If you spend time with the residents you start to realize most of them have amazing lives so far and they’re still cooking,” King said.

King is a 39 time Grand Slam tennis champion, and longtime pioneer for social justice and gender equality, especially for women's athletics.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient was an advocate for Title IX, and is also known for winning the Battle of the Sexes tennis match against Bobby Riggs in September 1973.

"It changed the hearts and minds of people. It was about social change, and I think it did it,” said King.

King said she remembers when women couldn't get a credit card. She says gender equality has come a long way since, and her advocacy for women's athletics is often included in the conversation.

Today in the sports world, there's a focus on women's basketball, hockey, and other athletics.

She says now, people are starting to invest in women's athletics.

"Everything's starting to go up now. It’s a great investment and not just a charity anymore. Thank goodness -- that’s been a long haul, and I’m glad I’m still alive so I can see this transformation."

King's career is decades in the making, and she says she isn't stopping any time soon. She encourages others to do the same -- but to keep moving while they're at it.

“It’s just amazing what just being around and in sports will do for you as a human being,” King said.