Bills that would create endowment to expand childcare head to governor's desk

House Democrats approved a package of bills Saturday that create an endowment to expand childcare.

The goal of the expansion is to provide free childcare for every household making $100,000 or less and cap costs at 7% of income per child for families that earn above that mark.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I think it’s the most important initiative we have in this budget,” said Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut), who was visiting with childcare workers at the capitol. “Listen to the folks we have right here."

One of the bills creates a trust fund under the treasurer’s office, funded using the state’s unallocated surplus. That’s a number determined later this month.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“All of us here from our constituents on a regular basis just how dire the need is for more affordable and accessible childcare,” Rep. Kate Farrar (D-West Hartford) said.

The bill caps the transfer at $300 million in a single year, but lawmakers said they didn’t expect that number to be that high this year.

A board overseeing the account could spend up to 12% each year.

The House approved the bill with a 101-45 vote, one day after the Senate approved it with a 32-4 vote. It now goes to Lamont for signature.

House Republicans criticized the plan for changing the fiscal guardrails. The trust fund sits outside the spending cap and relies on a part of the surplus.

“I'm frankly disappointed that it came out of the Senate with so many yes votes because I do think this is probably one of the most devastating pieces of the budget,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said.

Republicans argued the money should have come out of the budget.

A separate bill includes grants and policy changes to help the expansion. One policy is the creation of a portal to help families find childcare providers in their area.

That House approved that bill 148-0, sending it to the Senate for approval.