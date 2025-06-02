Bills that would create endowment to expand childcare head to governor's desk

House Democrats approved a package of bills Saturday that create an endowment to expand childcare.
The goal of the expansion is to provide free childcare for every household making $100,000 or less and cap costs at 7% of income per child for families that earn above that mark.
“I think it’s the most important initiative we have in this budget,” said Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut), who was visiting with childcare workers at the capitol. “Listen to the folks we have right here."
One of the bills creates a trust fund under the treasurer’s office, funded using the state’s unallocated surplus. That’s a number determined later this month.
“All of us here from our constituents on a regular basis just how dire the need is for more affordable and accessible childcare,” Rep. Kate Farrar (D-West Hartford) said.
The bill caps the transfer at $300 million in a single year, but lawmakers said they didn’t expect that number to be that high this year.
A board overseeing the account could spend up to 12% each year.
The House approved the bill with a 101-45 vote, one day after the Senate approved it with a 32-4 vote. It now goes to Lamont for signature.
House Republicans criticized the plan for changing the fiscal guardrails. The trust fund sits outside the spending cap and relies on a part of the surplus.
“I'm frankly disappointed that it came out of the Senate with so many yes votes because I do think this is probably one of the most devastating pieces of the budget,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said.
Republicans argued the money should have come out of the budget.
A separate bill includes grants and policy changes to help the expansion. One policy is the creation of a portal to help families find childcare providers in their area.
That House approved that bill 148-0, sending it to the Senate for approval.