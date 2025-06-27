Billy Joel helps New Haven students learn about music

Billy Joel is helping students in New Haven learn more about music.

The Joel Foundation is pledging multi-year support to Yale School of Music's "Music in Schools" initiative.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The program puts Yale students in New Haven Public School classrooms as teaching artists.

Lessons, all-city ensembles for students and a chance to attend the Morse Summer Music Academy are also part of the program.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Alexis Roderick Joel recently gave the keynote address at the Yale School of Music Biennial Symposium.

"Being surrounded by so many devoted teachers, leaders and community partners created thoughtful and important conversations about the critical role music education plays in the lives of our young people," Joel said on social media.