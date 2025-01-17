Bird flu found in backyard flock in New London County

A backyard flock in New London County has contracted bird flu after contact with wild waterfowl in a nearby pond, according to the state Department of Agriculture. They said there have been no human cases in Connecticut.

The department learned on Wednesday that the flock of family pets, which includes chicken, ducks and peacocks, had contracted Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as H5N1.

None of the animals were commercial poultry.

The Department of Agriculture said H5N1 is highly contagious among domestic poultry, there is no effective treatment or approved vaccine for the virus in poultry and the infected flock “has been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Collaboration between state and federal partners is essential in preventing the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry and safeguarding the health of our farmworkers,” Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said in a statement. “Through a united approach we are able to swiftly identify and respond to protect our food supply and ensure the health of our communities.”

State officials are urging poultry owners and producers to enhance biosecurity protocols to protect their backyard and commercial poultry flocks against H5N1.

“Biosecurity is the best defense for a flock owner to protect their birds from disease,” State Veterinarian Dr. Thamus Morgan said in a statement. “This should be top of mind for commercial and backyard hobby owners – we must all work together – to reduce the risk.”

Biosecurity Tips

Best practices include:

Keep wild birds and rodents out of poultry houses and coops.

Don’t let poultry have contact with migratory waterfowl or other wild birds.

Wash hands and boots before and after entering the poultry area.

Buy birds from reputable sources to receive heathy birds.

Restrict traffic onto and off your property.

Have a written biosecurity plan in place.

Signs of H5N1 infection

Signs of H5N1 infection include sudden increase in bird deaths, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, watery or green diarrhea, lack of energy, poor appetite, drop in egg production, swelling around the eyes, neck, and head, and purple discoloration of wattles, combs, and legs.

The state Department of Agriculture asks flock owners to report anything unusual, especially sick or dead birds, to CT DoAg at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Low risk to humans

State officials said no person-to-person spread of H5N1 has been detected to date, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to assess the risk to the general public as low.

Precautions: Proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to internal temperature of 165 degrees F kills bacteria and viruses, the department said.

H5N1 is detected sporadically in wild birds, but no H5N1 virus detections have occurred to date in people, livestock, or other domestic animals in Connecticut.

Surveillance for cases in humans and animals is ongoing throughout the state.

“The current risk of infection from H5N1 to residents of Connecticut still remains low. While we have no evidence of human-to-human transmission at this time, we need to remain vigilant,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said in a statement. “The CDC is currently monitoring numerous H5N1 cases throughout the country and tracking the spread of the virus in states where it has been identified in people or animals.”