Bird Flu Found in Wild Ducks in Connecticut

Bird flu has been found in wild ducks -- mallards -- in Connecticut and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is warning people who have chickens or other game birds to report anything out of the ordinary.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, was found in mallards and it turned up while biologists and USDA staff were during routine surveillance, according to DEEP.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in three locations in Connecticut as of early 2022, DEEP said.

Wild birds can be infected with the virus and show no signs of illness, according to DEEP, but the disease can spread to new areas as birds migrate and the wild bird surveillance program is intended to help reduce risks of spreading to poultry producers.

Last month, the state Department of Agriculture warned poultry owners about bird flu after a flock at a home on Long Island tested positive for the contagious disease.

As of Feb. 25, no Connecticut backyard or commercial flock had been found to be affected.

DEEP said the risk to humans is low. No human infections with these viruses have been detected, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to people from these HPAI H5 infections in wild birds, backyard flocks, and commercial poultry to be low.

Depression

Decreased feed and water consumption

Decreased egg production

Soft or misshapen eggs

Respiratory signs, such as coughing, sneezing

REPORTING DEAD WILD BIRDS

Anyone who suspects poultry might have died from unknown causes should call the state veterinarian at (860) 713-2505 or email ctstate.vet@ct.gov.

You can check online here to see where wild birds with the disease have been found.