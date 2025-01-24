Bird flu reported in backyard flock in New Haven County

A backyard flock in New Haven County has contracted bird flu, marking the second case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Connecticut, according to the CT Department of Agriculture.

Bird flu, also known as H5N1, was first reported in New London County after a backyard flock came into contact with wild waterfowl in a nearby pond.

The Department of Agriculture said they have euthanized all of the birds on the property to prevent the spread of the disease.

Officials said there have been no human cases in Connecticut.

“We continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we respond to reports of sick domestic birds to protect both animal and human health,” Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said. “It’s important that all flock owners take the proper steps to protect their birds, remain vigilant in monitoring their flock for sudden changes, and report suspected cases promptly.”

The Department of Agriculture said H5N1 is highly contagious among domestic poultry and there is no effective treatment or approved vaccine for the virus.

Biosecurity Tips

Best practices include:

Keep wild birds and rodents out of poultry houses and coops

Don’t let poultry have contact with migratory waterfowl or other wild birds

Wash hands and boots before and after entering the poultry area

Buy birds from reputable sources to receive heathy birds

Restrict traffic onto and off your property

Have a written biosecurity plan in place

Signs of H5N1 infection

Signs of H5N1 infection include sudden increase in bird deaths, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, watery or green diarrhea, lack of energy, poor appetite, drop in egg production, swelling around the eyes, neck, and head, and purple discoloration of wattles, combs, and legs.

The state Department of Agriculture asks flock owners to report anything unusual, especially sick or dead birds, to CT DoAg at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Low risk to humans

State officials said no person-to-person spread of H5N1 has been detected to date, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to assess the risk to the general public as low.

Precautions: Proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to internal temperature of 165 degrees F kills bacteria and viruses, the department said.

H5N1 is detected sporadically in wild birds, but no H5N1 virus detections have occurred to date in people, livestock, or other domestic animals in Connecticut.

Surveillance for cases in humans and animals is ongoing throughout the state.