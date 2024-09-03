Bishop Michael Cote retires

The Most Reverend Michael R. Cote has retired as Bishop of Norwich after reaching his 75th birthday.

The Diocese of Norwich said on Tuesday morning that Bishop Cote submitted his resignation on June 19, which is standard in the Catholic Church when a bishop reaches the age of 75, and Pope Francis has accepted it.

Bishop Cote will transition to the role of Bishop Emeritus after 21 years.

“It has been a profound honor and joy to serve as your bishop for over two decades,” Bishop Cote said in a statement. “Walking with you in faith and ministering alongside so many dedicated clergy, ministry directors, and parishioners has been a true blessing in my life, one that I will always hold dear.”

Archbishop Christopher J. Coyne of the Archdiocese of Hartford has been appointed the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Norwich.

Bishop Cote has pledged his full support and assistance to Archbishop Coyne during the transition.

The archdiocese said Bishop Michael R. Cote was born in Sanford, Maine, and was ordained as a priest on June 29, 1975, by Pope Paul VI in St. Peter's Basilica, Rome.

In 1995, he was appointed the Auxiliary Bishop of Portland, Maine, before being appointed as the fifth Bishop of Norwich on March 11, 2003. He was installed on May 14, 2003, succeeding Bishop Daniel A. Hart.