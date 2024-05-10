Black bear displays balancing skills in Torrington

We get a lot of bears in Connecticut, but not all of them can qualify for acrobatics at the circus!

This talented bear was spotted climbing a Torrington resident's second-story deck, looking for some food.

Joe Muldoon said it took the bear almost an hour to walk the high beam on its way over to the bird feeder.

It all happened at about 7 a.m. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called, but the bear got down on its own and ran off into the woods.