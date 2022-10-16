Morris

Black Bear Euthanized After Attacking Child in Morris

NBC Connecticut

A black bear was euthanized after attacking a child in Morris on Sunday.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) and Connecticut State Police were called to West Street in Morris around 11 a.m. after getting a report of a black bear that had attacked a 10-year-old boy.

According to a DEEP spokesperson, the boy was taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for medical treatment. The child's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Investigators said the bear was found near the scene and was euthanized by EnCon police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Morris
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us