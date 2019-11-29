Black Friday Shoppers Pack Stores Across Connecticut

Black Friday shoppers started bright and early to take advantage of bargains and discounts at several stores.

Michael Spector says he prepared for Black Friday in advance.

“I called them beforehand because they always give out the information and they’re really nice,” said Spector. “They were very helpful and I was able to plan my time and everything.”

Spector wanted to get his hands on the 1989 limited edition Lego Batmobile.

“It’s a collection so it’s something that I really want,” said Spector. “I like Batman and it’s a collector’s item.”

In Manchester, bargain-hunters planned a strategy to get ahead of the crowds.

“We start bright and early in the morning and try to hit all the stores, get all the bargains before noon,” said Kim Schaffer, of Wethersfield. “It’s all about making a list and finding the best bargains prior to heading to the stores.”

It’s estimated that more than 165 million shoppers will take advantage of deals Friday through Cyber Monday.

Theresa and Mikayla Dickenson traveled from Niantic for the deals and some quality time together.

“It’s a mother-daughter kind of venture that and we do it every year,” said Theresa Dickenson. “We usually don’t go out on Thanksgiving Day but we come out on Black Friday.”

“We don’t see each other a lot because we both work, so it’s nice when get to together,” said Mikayla. “We usually just look around and try to shop at a variety of different businesses.”