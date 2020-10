Several lanes are shut down after multiple cars spun out on I-84 in Hartford Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to exits 48 and 49 eastbound just before 7 a.m. for reports of several accidents.

According to officials, the spin outs were the caused by black ice.

Investigators did not say how many vehicles were involved or if speed was a factor, but said there were no injuries reported.

The left and right lanes were closed, but has since reopened.