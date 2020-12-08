thompson

Icy Conditions Led to Traffic Issues, School Delays in Eastern CT

NBC Universal, Inc.

Icy conditions caused a mess on roads in eastern Connecticut Tuesday morning and several schools were delayed because of it.

There were school delays in Canterbury, Griswold, North Stonington, Putnam, Union and Voluntown as well as some additional schools. See the list here.

Interstate 395 was closed in Griswold and officials from the state Department of Transportation said there were also several crashes on Interstate 95, between Groton and Rhode Island but the highway is open.

Crashes on I-395 included at least one tractor-trailer rollover and at least four tractor-trailers stuck near exit 24.

Authorities said the highway was covered in black ice.

Local

connecticut schools 13 mins ago

CT is 1st State to Require High School Courses on Black, Latino Studies: Gov

Glastonbury 16 mins ago

Water Main Break Closes Intersection in Glastonbury

“The roads are horrible this morning. I myself almost slipped off the road twice,” Sarah Thorstenson, of Thompson, said.

Drivers looked for alternate routes to get around the closures and delays.

“I did see a sign on Route 2 that 395 was shut down for a little bit so I got off as quick as I could,” Jake St. John, of Griswold, said.

Connor Benoit, a sophomore at Griswold High School, was one of many students with a school delay.

“I enjoy it because, especially with being in school and wearing masks, sometimes it gets hard to breathe so it’s kind of nice to have a few hours in the morning to relax,” Benoit said.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in any of the crashes, however, state police said ambulances were requested.

This article tagged under:

thompsontrafficI-395
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us