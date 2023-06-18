Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford unveiled following hateful vandalism

Now’s your chance to get a look at the refreshed Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford.

Artists unveiled it on Sunday during the city’s Juneteenth celebration.

And it comes a week after hateful symbols were drawn on it leading to local and state outrage.

At a festive Juneteenth celebration in Hartford, people danced, learned about history and took in the just finished Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity Street.

“It’s beautiful. Look at the artistry. This is gorgeous,” said Kate Cullen of Hartford.

Lashawn Robinson-Nuhu painted the “B” in Black.

“From my letter I want people to take away art, culture, family and religion,” said Robinson-Nuhu.

There are 16 letters with different designs, with an overall message.

“I want them to know Hartford is a diverse community. We accept everyone,” said Janice Castle, Hartford Director of Community Engagement.

This unveiling comes one week after hateful symbols were found on the mural.

Hartford Police say surveillance video captured the suspect, Scott Franklin, who is accused of drawing a Swastika and white supremacy message.

“It’s really unfortunate someone would see something so beautiful and want to deface it. However this is how Hartford celebrates our diversity. This is how we want to celebrate Juneteenth by reflecting on its history and meaning and gathering together as a community,” said Karen Taylor, Hartford Director of Equity & Opportunity.

The graffiti was quickly painted over with a heart.

It appeared on the E in Lives which was designed by Latoya Delaire.

“It just stands for rising together as a community and love,” said Delaire.

Part of the takeaway that we’re all better together.