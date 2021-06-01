Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

Consciously uncoupling.

Former "Sex and the City" star Blair Underwood took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his split from wife Desiree DaCosta. The couple wrote in a joint statement, "After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago."

Underwood and DaCosta share three children together – sons, Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22.

"It has truly been a beautiful journey," their Instagram post continued. "Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first &will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

Like Underwood, DaCosta worked in the film industry as Eddie Murphy's assistant on films like "Harlem Nights" and "Another 48 Hours." It was DaCosta who urged Underwood to join "SATC" as the love interest of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon).

"I wasn't sure. When the offer came in, I mentioned it to my wife and she's like, 'No, you need to do that. Why are you even pausing? You want to go do that,'" Underwood previously told Page Six in January 2020. "I thank her for that."

Underwood also expressed his gratitude for DaCosta on Mother's Day 2020.

"My wife & mother of our children, Desiree, You both have enabled me to witness, firsthand the strength &awe-inspiring greatness of pure &boundless motherhood," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "The children you breathed life into &the innumerable lives you've touched, (and continue to do so), are forever changed, for the better!"

Underwood has also appeared in series "L.A. Law," "In Treatment," "Quantico" and "Dear White People." He won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series for his 2020 role in "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker."