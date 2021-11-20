BLM860 Marches at Capitol After Rittenhouse Verdict

A day after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, protesters in Connecticut are reacting to the jury's decision.

The jury found the 18-year-old not guilty on all counts for shooting three people and killing two of them.

This all happened during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. On Saturday, the local Black Lives Matter group gathered at the state capitol to march and voice their concern over the verdict.

People chanted "We march to make a difference."

Protesters with BLM860 took to the streets of Hartford to rally against what they call extreme injustice to those fighting for Black lives.

"This is what we need. We need more people out here in the streets, we need more people taking initiative, we need more people coming together and fighting together for change," said BLM860 President Michael Oretade.

"I see a lot of people that would look the other way and maybe they don't mean bad by it," said Daniel Manston, of Newington.

Manston says the the movements included people of different backgrounds.

"We can't be blind, we see everything happening and we can't just let it continue happening," said Sophia Valentine, of Hartford.

"Without saying something," added Kris Langston, of Waterford.

From the capitol to Main Street, these protesters want to make it known their mission will continue even after the Rittenhouse verdict.

"Black Lives Matter. We're gonna keep fighting and we're never gonna stop," said Oretade.