Bloomfield Church Collects Donations for Ukrainian Aid

A church in Bloomfield collected donations for Ukrainian aid this weekend.

The Bloomfield Congregational Church collected items at the church on Saturday and Sunday. The items are scheduled to fly out to the Ukraine early next week through a trusted organization, organizers said.

The items they collected included non-perishable foods, clothing, hygiene products, blankets, bedding, tableware, tents, mattresses, sleeping bags, and items for new mothers and newborns.

The church is also collecting monetary donations on its website for Ukrainian aid.

