Bloomfield Community Remembers Coach Kevin Moses

Coach Kevin Moses touched many lives in Bloomfield.

“Coach Mo was one of one, legend in my eyes,” senior Ja’Den Jesurum said.

Moses passed away Monday after battling colon cancer. On Thursday night, the community gathered at Bloomfield High School to honor his legacy.

“I don’t think that there will be a day that goes by for the rest of the school year and for a long time moving forward that we don’t think about him,” Principal Jesse White said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Moses attended Bloomfield High School, where he was a star athlete. After graduating college, he returned to his old stomping ground, where he coached football and basketball.

In March, Moses led the boys' basketball team to its first state championship title since 2008.

“I had 23 points, and everything was for the coach. I just left it all on the court. Just love him so much, that was all for him,” senior Howard Simpson said.

Dozens were present on Thursday for the candlelight vigil in his honor, including former and current players.

“I was having some struggle with my family, and Coach Mo was the only person I could count on,” senior Ja’Den Jesurum said.

“I had Coach Mo as a father figure, a brother, an uncle, a basketball coach, football coach and mentor,” former student Norvel Stewart said.

“Because of him, I’m a great guy, he changed my life exponentially,” former student McCoy Briscoe said.

A tribute will be held for Moses on Friday during the high school football game at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the game will go to his family to help cover medical expenses.