Bloomfield Congregational Church and Preschool Collecting 10,000 Diapers for Diaper Bank of CT

Diapers are a product some rely on as much as food, gas, and other essential needs. But inflation has made it tough for some families' budgets.

"Everything is going up. So, for families that really can't or have to choose, it's nice to cut back on one thing that's so essential to a child,” said Shanice Drake, of Hartford.

Drake is a busy mom of six.

"I have a 12-year-old, a 9-year-old, 7-year-old, a 4-year-old, 2-year-old, and a 5-month-old,” said Drake.

For her youngest two children, she said she spends double on diapers today, anywhere from $200 to $400 each month.

Like Drake, Jasmine Grante, of Bloomfield, goes through diapers very quickly with her triplet sons.

“I have to call my parents and have them buy my diapers for me because I run out, and I don't have any at all at times,” said Grante.

Couple skyrocketing prices with the Diaper Bank of Connecticut experiencing a diaper shortage.

According to the Diaper Bank of Connecticut, another barrier to buying diapers is that financial assistance programs, like SNAP and WIC, don’t cover the cost.

"Diapers are a lot more expensive than people who don't buy them recognize. It could mean the difference between having good food or being able to take care of your child with a diaper. It could be the difference between being able to pay your rent on time," said Shawn Fisher, pastor at Bloomfield Congregational Church.

To address this need, Fisher and a mother are helping host a diaper drive at Bloomfield Congregational Church and Preschool.

"This is something that played a huge role when I had Josiah because I actually took part in getting help from the Connecticut Diaper Bank,” said Jessica Salvador, director of Bloomfield Preschool and Childcare Center. “So, getting a little bit of help and support with diapers really meant the world to me.”

The diapers collected will benefit the Diaper Bank of Connecticut, which will then be distributed around the state. The goal is to get 10,000 diapers.

The drive takes place at Bloomfield Congregational Church and Preschool on Friday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.