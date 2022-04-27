Bloomfield

Bloomfield Man Hides in Wall for Hours to Avoid Bail Enforcement Officers: PD

By Angela Fortuna

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

Bloomfield Police said a man was hiding inside his apartment's wall HVAC vent for hours in an effort to avoid bail enforcement officers.

Officials said they were called to West Lane to assist 47-year-old Juan Vasquez, who appears to have been stuck in the wall.

Bail enforcement officers were at Vasquez's house earlier in the day Wednesday to serve an active arrest warrant, according to authorities.

Responding officers said they determined Vasquez was stuck inside the wall to elude authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said Vasquez had active arrest warrants for failure to appear in court on previous arrest charges and a protective order.

Firefighters were able to get him out of the vent. Once he was out, police arrested him for the outstanding warrants.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of a minor injury.

Local

sikorsky 39 mins ago

Connecticut Lawmakers OK $75M in Tax Incentives for Sikorsky

community college 2 hours ago

John Maduko Hired to Lead Soon-to-Be Merged CT Community Colleges

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BloomfieldBloomfield Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us