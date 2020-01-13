Bloomfield Man Sentenced for Role In 2009 Hartford Slaying

A Bloomfield man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2009 shooting death of a suspected drug dealer in Hartford.

In August 2018, a jury found 44-year-old Gerund Mickens, of Bloomfield, guilty of one count of kidnapping resulting in death, one count of using a firearm during a kidnapping and causing a death, and one count of using a firearm during a Hobbs Act robbery and causing a death. He was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Three other men, Harold Cook, of Bloomfield, Terrell Hunter, of Hartford, and Jesus Ashanti were also charged in the case.

Cook and Hunter, like Mickens, were found guilty of one count of kidnapping resulting in death, one count of using a firearm during a kidnapping and causing a death, and one count of using a firearm during a Hobbs Act robbery and causing a death.

Ashanti pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping resulting in death, one count of using a firearm during a kidnapping and causing a death, and one count of using a firearm during a robbery and causing a death.

Prosecutors said they were among four men involved in a scheme to rob people they believed to be drug dealers.

Authorities said the defendants kidnapped and bound the hands of 35-year-old Charles Teasley on Dec. 9, 2009, and shot him in the head, leaving his body in his own car.

The other three men are awaiting sentencing.