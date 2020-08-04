Bloomfield Police Investigate Vandalism at Local Church

Bloomfield police are investigating vandalism at the Bethel AME Church, the mayor confirmed Tuesday.

Investigators found spray-painted graffiti on the back of the building on Blue Hills Avenue, Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown said.

The motive and meaning of the graffiti were not immediately clear.

"The Town of Bloomfield does not tolerate this type sacrilegious behavior and the clergy and parishioners of the BETHEL A.M.E. CHURCH has our full support," Debeatham-Brown said.

State Rep. Bobby Gibson, who represents Bloomfield and Windsor, called it an "act of desecration."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Bloomfield Police Department.