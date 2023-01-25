Bloomfield Steps Up Patrols at Copaco Shopping Plaza to Deter Thieves

Bloomfield police are increasing patrols in places like the Copaco Shopping Plaza to prevent burglaries in several area stores.

The Copaco Shopping Plaza in Bloomfield is a routine stop for many grabbing their groceries.

“I’ve never had a problem. I’ve never seen a problem but I’m sure it happens," Jennifer Waldenburger said.

But Waldenburger says she’s noticed more police cars in the plaza.

“So, I saw and I was thinking what’s going on over there, and I didn’t see anything happening,” she said.

Bloomfield police said they're increasing patrols in that area to deter thieves from targeting several stores in the area.

Pape Cisse works at a nearby pharmacy and says he’s not surprised to see more patrols. He said shoplifters have targeted the pharmacy nearly every day.

“The amount of thieves is incredible. There’s always a lot of thieves,” Cisse said.

He believes the move to increase patrols is a good first step.

“If it’s the security part, that’s okay,” Cisse said.

Waldenburger says seeing more police does give her some anxiety.

“You know, you’re just driving along, and you see one and all of a sudden, it makes you nervous suddenly, like am I going the speed limit? Are my headlights on?” she said.

She says other areas of security also need to be addressed.

“They could do like maybe better lighting or security cameras or something. I feel like that might help more,” Waldenburger said.

Police are also reminding drivers to not block the fire lane in the plaza as this can hinder emergency response times and result in fines.