Bloomfield woman killed in I-91 crash in Rocky Hill was pregnant with second child: family

The mother of a Bloomfield woman killed in a crash on I-91 last week by an alleged impaired driver is calling on police to charge the accused with a more serious punishment.

Jada Upshaw, 26, a soon-to-be mother of two was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, October 4, just before 9 p.m.

Her mother, Kimberly Upshaw, tells NBC Connecticut her daughter was three months pregnant with a boy. She leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, Kalani.

“She was on the highway, returning from dinner and this awful, fatal accident happened,” Upshaw said, in an exclusive interview with NBC Connecticut. "…this person who is believed to have been a drunk driver…where her car flipped over, crashed into another car, and flipped over again.”

State police charged Jacob Daniel Texidor, 23, of Ellington, with operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was taken to Troop H for processing and is currently out on a $50,000 bond.

“He’s facing this drunk driving charge, and he got out the same night which is something that I just cant understand,” Upshaw said. “How is someone after this fatal accident, closed down the highway, multiple car, loss of people, and you get out the same night? That’s part of my heartache. How did that happen?”

“I expect there to be more charges,” she added. “My daughter lost her life, so there should be additional charges. My daughter was also pregnant with her second child, so, there’s another life that was lost. I need to see charges on that. I also want to know why was this person was let out on such a low bond the same night after killing my daughter.”

In response, Connecticut State Police said in a statement, "The DUI charge on the date of the incident itself is not the final investigative measure in this case. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”

Upshaw, now helping raise her daughter’s child, is heartbroken to have lost her only child and future grandson.

“26 years old, she had plans to do in her life and she won’t get to do those plans. I won’t get to see -- what does she look like at 40 years old? I won’t know that. I won’t get be at her wedding,” Upshaw said. “She was planning her gender reveal, so those are things that are gonna be missed. Joyous occasions that we cannot enjoy.”

Texidor is due in court in two weeks. Upshaw said she plans to be there for every appearance.

“I just want justice served. Justice for Jada. It will be served. I will continue and make sure of that.”