Blue Back Mitten Run Held in West Hartford

It was a day of giving back in West Hartford during the Hartford Marathon Foundation's annual blue back mitten run.

Thousands signed up to participate in this year's 5K and kids races.

Participants brought new hats, mittens and scarves with them to donate to "the town that cares," which is a program in the city.

"We're just so appreciative of that support that we get from the runners," Race Director Josh Miller said.

Runners got high-fives from Santa, hot chocolate and holiday cookies to celebrate crossing the finish line.