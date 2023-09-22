Blue Back Square in West Hartford to hold burger bash

Do you love burgers? Blue Back Square is hosting its first burger bash and it’s happening on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Several restaurants located in Blue Back Square will be serving up their own signature slider burger in a competition to win the People’s Choice for Best Burger award.

The burger bash will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Isham Road in Barnes & Noble Square.

Tickets are free, but you need to pre-register online here.

Each ticket will get you one slider from your choice of any of the participating restaurants during the event.

Gran Gusto, Rosa Mexicano, The Place 2 Be, Vinted and World of Beer will participate and Boqueria, a new restaurant coming to West Hartford, will show off their Spanish style Hamburguesa as a sneak preview to their new menu.

All votes will be entered in a drawing to receive a $250 Gift Card to the restaurant of their choice.

The event will also include music, entertainment and more.

Donations from the evening will be donated to CT Foodshare.

