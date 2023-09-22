West Hartford

Blue Back Square in West Hartford to hold burger bash

cheeseburger sliders
Storyblocks

Do you love burgers? Blue Back Square is hosting its first burger bash and it’s happening on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Several restaurants located in Blue Back Square will be serving up their own signature slider burger in a competition to win the People’s Choice for Best Burger award.

The burger bash will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Isham Road in Barnes & Noble Square.

Tickets are free, but you need to pre-register online here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Each ticket will get you one slider from your choice of any of the participating restaurants during the event.

Gran Gusto, Rosa Mexicano, The Place 2 Be, Vinted and World of Beer will participate and Boqueria, a new restaurant coming to West Hartford, will show off their Spanish style Hamburguesa as a sneak preview to their new menu.

All votes will be entered in a drawing to receive a $250 Gift Card to the restaurant of their choice.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

Man injured at road construction site in Hartford

Hartford 3 hours ago

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

The event will also include music, entertainment and more.

Donations from the evening will be donated to CT Foodshare.

Learn more here.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us