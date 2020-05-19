Blue Back Square to Open Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the day the first phase of Connecticut’s reopening begins and Blue Back Square in West Hartford will be open for business.

The hours for the dining and shopping center will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m., but opening schedules will vary by shop and restaurant, so you are urged to call ahead.

Garage parking and curbside spaces are available and customers are urged to use the Mobile Parking App for touchless payment.

Customers are also urged to look for hand sanitizer stations, which are located in the lobbies of each building.

Face masks are required in all public spaces in Connecticut and Blue Back Square “strongly recommends the use of face masks and any other PPE recommended by the CDC or local and state officials,” according to its website.

The website says seating is positioned at six-foot distances and cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Customers throughout the center are urged to maintain a six-foot separation from others and graphics will be set up to help maintain the social distancing recommendations.

Blue Back Square is also urging anyone who is not feeling well to stay home.

Offices at Blue Back Square are private and by appointment only and the offices are cleaned by SMG, a professional cleaning company.