Blue Lights Being Distributed to Bristol Residents as Way to Support Police Department

Bristol residents are being asked to light up the city blue after two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance last week.

The blue lights are being used to show solidarity and to honor and support the Bristol Police Department.

Residents are being asked to turn on their blue lights, light a candle and fly their flags on Sunday night to support the Bristol officers returning to patrol duty for the first time since Wednesday.

Bristol officers are being supported by East Hartford on Sunday in tandem patrols, the city said.

According to the fire department, Home Depot donated over 300 blue light bulbs to be given out. The supply of light bulbs is for city residents only.

Distribution is at Engine 4 on Vincent P. Kelly Road. Proof of residence is required and the supply is limited.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Redstone Hill Road last Wednesday. Their funeral services are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.