‘Blue Monday' Debunked as Saddest Day of the Year

The third Monday of each year has been coined Blue Monday.

The day was based on an algorithm created by a Welsh psychologist back in 2005.

He came up with a formula that determined, according to him, that the third Monday in January was the year's gloomiest day — taking into account the weather, lack of sunlight and time of year where the bills may stack up.

But according to licensed master in social work Zack Goldman, there is not one particular day where seasonal depression hits harder.

"There are certain months or times of the year that people have more symptoms of depression than any other time of the year, like every year that happens so that is a real thing," Goldman said.

"The idea behind it is that in the winter months, you can experience a lot more symptoms of depression which is a seasonal affective disorder which is an actual diagnosis," he added.

Whether you’re feeling blue this Monday or next, Goldman said there are things you can do to help yourself get in a better mood.

"Still focus on social connections whenever you can, even if COVID is going up, you don’t want to be going out. You want to be doing things virtually, just maintain contact I think is really, really important," he said.

He also said it's beneficial to get outside despite the cold.

That’s why Farmington resident Theresa Nygren said she is out and about at least once a day.

"I will layer up and just get outside, it doesn’t matter," Nygren said.

She admitted having watery eyes is no fun when the cold hits you, but she knows that is short-lived and her mental health comes first.

"I think its important to have a can-do attitude, I think many people just want to be couch potatoes particularly in the winter it’s kind of a free card to stay home and I find if I move my body, I'm happier," she said.