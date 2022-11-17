Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven

A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately.

Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The cafe has been in business for 18 years and was founded in 2004.

"We are grateful to the communities where our cafes are located, our wonderful customers, and our amazing managers and baristas for helping us fulfill our mission," they said on Facebook.

Blue State Coffee said they've donated over $1 million to local nonprofits. The family-owned business opened nine cafes in three states.