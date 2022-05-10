concert postponed

Blues Traveler Concert Scheduled for Tonight is Postponed

The Blues Traveler concert scheduled for Tuesday night at College Street Music Hall in New Haven has been postponed due to illness.

The band said anyone with tickets should hold on to them and they'll be honored for the rescheduled show.

Refunds will also be available once a new date is announced.

Anyone with tickets should is advised to keep an eye on the band's social media for announcements.

Thank you for your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused by this last minute announcement," the band said.

