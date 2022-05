A state park in Groton is closed due to Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the state on Wednesday.

The State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Dispatch Center said Bluff Point State Park is closed at this time.

Harris is set to deliver the keynote address at the United States Coast Guard Academy's commencement ceremony in New London.

The USCGA's 141st commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.