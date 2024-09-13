Old Saybrook

Blumenthal asks Coast Guard for new safety measures after fatal Old Saybrook boat crash

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is asking the U.S. Coast Guard to install new safety measures around the jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook after three men died in a boat crash earlier this month.

The crash happened on Sept. 2 as nine people were returning from Block Island around 9 p.m. when the 31-foot motorboat they were on struck the jetty. Killed in the crash were 34-year-old Christopher Hallahan, of Westbrook, 25-year-old Ian Duchemin, of Oakdale, and 24-year-old Ryan Britagna, of Waterford. Six others were injured.

In a letter sent to the Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy at the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday, Blumenthal asked that the Coast Guard consider adding addtional lighting in the area of the jetty.

"We cannot allow another tragedy at the Old Saybrook jetty before we act," Blumenthal wrote.

He said there have been at least four crashes in the same area over the last decade.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police said they are looking at a number of factors that may have played a role in the Labor Day crash.

"There is no question that this area can and must be made safer. Better lighting is a good first step. Other measures should be considered as well," Blumenthal wrote.

