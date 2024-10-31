Blumenthal calls on FDA to investigate carcinogen levels in popular acne treatments

A Connecticut-based company sounded the alarm on popular acne treatments that were found to contain high levels of a hazardous chemical.

Valisure is a state-based company that tests acne products.

In their latest study, Valisure found popular acne products such as Clearasil, Proactive and CVS Health products contained “18 times the amount of potent carcinogen allowed in U.S. drugs when tested at room temperature.”

The carcinogen raising the concern is Benzene.

On Thursday, Senator Richard Blumenthal held a press conference to call on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action on acne products with benzoyl peroxide, which degrades into benzene, a carcinogen known to cause cancer and hormone dysfunctions.

“In fact, I am calling on the FDA to possibly recall and suspend sales of these products because their review is essential to protect the public and enforce a ban against the use of benzene,” Blumenthal said.

David Light, president of Valisure, attended the press conference with Blumenthal where he agreed that immediate actions are needed by the FDA.

"The fact that Benzene is formed over time while these products, either sit on the shelf or exposed to elevated temperatures in transportation or storage, I agree that immediate actions are needed,” Light said.

Dr. Phillip Kerr, president of the Connecticut Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Society, applauded the proactive measure by the senator.

"We want to make sure that the products that consumers use that are available both by prescription and over the counter, are safe for people to use,” Kerr said.

He added that while the products are reviewed, people with acne issues should use face washes and scrubs versus lotions and masks.

"Rather use washes because those are used at the sink or at the shower and are quickly applied, used as a scrub or a wash and are rinsed off and the risk of them being absorbed is lessened,” Kerr said.

NBC Connecticut

Omar Ibrahimi, board certified dermatologist and medical director of the Medical Skin Institute said the link between benzene and promoting cancer is well-established and documented in the medical field.

“Benzene is commonly used to help produce detergents, dyes, plastics, lubricants, it's also found in gasoline and is also present in cigarette smoke,” Ibrahimi said.

Ibrahimi said he commends Blumenthal for pushing the FDA to investigate.

“There are plenty of alternatives that we have to benzoyl peroxide so if its something where you are worried or concerned, there are numerous topical medications that also treat acne,” Ibrahimi said.

CVS Health provided the following statement on the issue:

"We’re committed to ensuring the products we offer are safe, work as intended and meet our customers’ needs. Products containing benzoyl peroxide comply with the FDA’s over the counter (OTC) drug regulations and we’ll continue to follow FDA guidelines regarding these items."

NBC Connecticut contacted Proactive and Clearasil for a comment but has not yet heard back.