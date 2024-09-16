Blumenthal: People will be ‘shocked', ‘appalled' by report on first Trump assassination attempt

Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned Monday that an upcoming report will give a damning review of shortcomings that led to an assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

While reacting to a second assassination attempt Sunday, he said a report is coming “very soon” summarizing the findings of an investigation by Congress and the U.S. Senate into the first attempt.

“I think the American people are going to be shocked and appalled by our findings as to the lapses and failures on that day,” Blumenthal, (D - Connecticut), said during an unrelated press event in Hartford.

He was quick to credit the Secret Service for their handling of Sunday’s incident, when officers noticed a rifle protruding from some shrubs on a Florida gold course. Trump was playing at the course and the officer was patrolling ahead of him.

Blumenthal also condemned the incident.

“Political violence is unacceptable,” he said. “It has no place in America.”

Blumenthal is also chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, one of several legislative bodies looking into the July 13th incident when a gunman fired at Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

He declined when asked to elaborate, only saying a preliminary report on those findings is expected soon.

Blumenthal did say the Secret Service should consider increasing security, but also would not say if he wants other immediate changes with the agency.

Other politicians echoed his call for increased security.

“We ought to be very careful about making sure the former president has all the security he needs,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, (D - Connecticut).

George Logan, a Republican running for the 5th Congressional District, said security is needed because everyone is watching the presidential race.

“This is the preeminent election of this cycle, everyone’s watching this,” he said. “Everyone expects that folks running for office are safe.”

Blumenthal also criticized the Department of Homeland Security, saying the agency that oversees the Secret Service hasn’t been forthcoming. He threatened the department with a subpoena.

“They have no right to withhold information about a topic that affects the security of candidates or our office holders,” he said.