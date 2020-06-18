Board Makes $3 Million Available for CT Free Community College Program for Fall

The Board of Regents for Higher Education is making millions of dollars available to get a tuition and fee-free community college program up and running for the fall.

The Board of Regents said it is allocating $3 million to start the Pledge to Advance Connecticut (PACT) program and the funds are expected to cover PACT scholarships for eligible students for the fall 2020 semester.

PACT is a tuition and fee-free community college program that which passed as part of the 2019 budget, but there was no designated source of funding.

Who Is Eligible?

To qualify, potential students must meet the following requirements:

Be a graduate of a public or private Connecticut high school (GED and homeschooled students qualify).

Be a first-time college student (those who participated in dual enrollment programs while in high school are not excluded).

Fill out FAFSA and accept all awards.

Attend community college full-time (12 or more credits per semester).

Apply and register by July 15 for priority consideration.

Participate in a degree or credit-bearing certificate program.

Once enrolled, remain in good academic standing.

“With the economic effects of the pandemic lingering, the opportunity for individuals to access a community college education is more imperative than ever,” David Levinson, interim president of Connecticut State Community College said in a statement. “The Board of Regents’ action today is an important, albeit temporary, step to get the tuition and fee-free community college program up and running for the fall semester. We look forward to working with our legislative partners to find a permanent solution – and in the meantime, we encourage folks to apply to the community college nearest them.”

The board said more state funding would be required for the program to continue in the spring.