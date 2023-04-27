Board of Ed. Approves Mental Health Support for Killingly Students

Students in one local school district will now have easier access to mental health services.

The Killingly Board of Education passed a motion during their meeting Wednesday night that would allow for a school-based mental facility to be established in some schools.

The Board says that these services will not cost the community a dime and that the money will come out of the parent's/child's insurance's pocket.

During the meeting, it was clarified that students are only being seen as long as they have consent from their parent or guardian.

Some students can begin accessing these services as early as this Summer, according to the Board of Education.

The mental health of students has been in the spotlight in Killingly for about a year, with the state Education Commissioner even getting involved, sending a letter letter saying it was starting an investigation into whether the Killingly Board is providing a "safe school setting."

The topic of mental health services in Killingly schools has been the topic of discussion since around March of 2022 after the Killingly Board of Education rejected a plan to bring a school-based mental health center to the high school even though a survey found approximately fifteen percent of students admitted to having made a suicide plan.