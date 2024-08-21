State Board of Ed considers policy guidance restricting cellphones in schools

Parents and students are counting down the days until the first day of school, but education leaders are eyeing potential changes to the classroom.

On Wednesday, the State Board of Education is expected to vote on guidance when it comes to cellphone use in schools.

“It's a great idea. I mean, the number one priority of school is keeping the students engaged and for them to learn new content,” Tyler Buccilli, of West Hartford, said.

The proposal urges districts to put in place a policy that restricts the use of cellphones during the school day and provides some guidelines to consider.

The idea is reasonable, according to the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.

“It sets out a framework for boards of education as they consider this very important topic, but it provides them the opportunity at the local level to get input from their community, from parents, from students, from staff in order to craft a policy and guidance that's most appropriate for their specific needs,” Patrice McCarthy, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education executive director, said.

Already at Ellington High School, students can use their phone during parts of the day, but have to put them in a special area to be stored during teaching time.

And multiple schools in Hartford have rolled out special pouches where phones are locked up.

“I do hear students say that they now can focus more and other students and families that worry in case there’s an emergency. But we do have team members available in case there’s an emergency and they need to contact the school,” Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools superintendent, said.

The state Education Department believes restricting phones can help students learn, support emotional well-being and improve social skills.

Some see potential benefits of the devices, including using them as a tool like for a calculator.

“I believe that it would be good to figure out a way to use them the right way,” Jazzy Edmunds, of Rocky Hill, said.